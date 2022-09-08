Man Charged With Sending Death Threat to ‘Chuckle-F**k Zodiac Killer’ Ted Cruz
‘COMING TO MURDER ALL OF YOU’
A Maryland man has been charged with threatening to kill Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) in a string of messages calling him the “Zodiak Killer,” according to a criminal complaint. The misspelled alleged threat refers to a meme in which people have likened Cruz’s appearance to a sketch of the suspect in the most notorious unsolved serial-killer case in American history. Justin Kuchta, 39, from Annapolis, allegedly used a government computer to send his first threat via Eventbrite in July. “Thank you for the address!!!” the July 19 message read. “I’m coming to murder all of you Satanist fuckers!!! Especially the chuckle-fuck Zodiak Killer [Member of Congress 1]!! That fat fake fucker ass will be the first on the gallows!! SEE ALL OF YOU FUCKERS REALLY SOON!!! With my fresh militia and weapons!!!”