Kai Trump Shares Rare Video of Uncle Barron at UFC Fight Night

Barron Trump made a rare appearance in niece Kai Trump’s vlog about the UFC Freedom 250 event last weekend at the White House.

The president’s youngest son, 20, didn’t address viewers in the video, keeping in line with his habit of staying quiet in front of cameras, unlike his father. The New York University student was seen briefly in a few moments in the video: behind Kai and his half-sister, 32-year-old Tiffany Trump, and again outside the octagon prior to the fights.

Barron naturally didn't address the camera. YouTube/Kai Trump

Kai, Tiffany and Barron Trump await the UFC Freedom 250 event last Sunday. YouTube/Kai Trump

Barron was seen a few times in Kai's vlog, here about to take his seat before the fights. YouTube/Kai Trump

Barron, whom the president reportedly calls “honey,” prefers to stay under the radar in Trumpworld. Before Sunday’s fight night, he was last seen in public in February at the State of the Union.

Barron also has no social media presence and reportedly kept to himself while a freshman at NYU. He now attends the school’s Washington, D.C. campus. Meanwhile, Melania Trump’s son reportedly has been seeking dating and fashion advice from a member of the controversial “manosphere.”

Trump talks to Barron and former soccer player Zlatan Ibrahimovic during UFC Freedom 250 on the South Lawn. Evan Vucci/REUTERS

Kai, 19, called the UFC event, which fell on Flag Day and the president’s 80th birthday, “one of the coolest days of my life.”

Other Trump family members in attendance were the first lady, Donald Trump Jr. and his new wife, Bettina, as well as Eric and Lara Trump. Ivanka Trump and several of the president’s grandchildren were also seen at the event, which left the South Lawn with a lot of dead grass.

In the same video, Trump Jr.’s daughter toured the White House, even sitting behind the Resolute Desk in the Oval Office and attempting to joke about all the gold in the room.

“Everything is gold because my grandpa hates gold, so he actually decided to add a lot of gold to the Oval Office,” she says. “That’s a joke. He loves gold. This is like his favorite thing on the planet, if you guys haven’t noticed.”

Trump reportedly put up some of the gold decor himself—with super glue.