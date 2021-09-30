Atomwaffen Leader Who Sent Swastika-Covered Posters to Reporters Convicted of Five Federal Felonies
‘STATEMENT OF TERROR’
The purported leader of the neo-Nazi group Atomwaffen Division has been convicted of five federal felonies after carrying out a terrifying campaign of intimidation against journalists and Anti-Defamation League staff. In a statement, the Justice Department confirmed Texas-based Kaleb Cole, 25, was convicted of conspiracy, three counts of mailing threats, and one count of interfering with a federally protected activity. Cole was charged last year after sending Swastika-covered posters to journalists—most of whom were either Jewish or people of color—which warned them “You have been visited by your local Nazis,” “Your Actions have Consequences,” and “We are Watching.” Cole could face as much as a decade in prison when he’s sentenced in January. In his closing argument Tuesday, Assistant U.S. Attorney Thomas Woods told the jury that Cole “was not simply sending a message of hate; he was sending a statement of terror.”