Kansas City Chiefs Receiver Justyn Ross Arrested on Felony Damage Charge
Justyn Ross, a wide receiver for the Kansas City Chiefs, was arrested in Shawnee, Kansas on a felony charge of causing criminal damage of more than $25,000, according to police records. Ross, 23, was booked into the Johnson County Jail around 4:30 p.m. local time Monday, according to a booking and release report, which notes the arrest was related to domestic violence. The Chiefs said they were aware of the incident, but had no comment, ESPN reported. Ross joined the Chiefs last May as an undrafted free agent out of Clemson University. An offseason foot injury saw him placed on injured reserve two months later, sidelining him for the entire 2022 season. He has played in all seven of the Chiefs’ games so far this season, racking up three catches for 34 yards, according to ESPN.