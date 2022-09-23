Teacher Accused of Sending Nude Pics to Students, Sexually Assaulting 8-Year-Old
A Kansas City substitute teacher, already under investigation for sending nude pics to 8th graders, now faces a new allegation—that he molested an 8-year-old girl. The teacher in question, identified by authorities as Jason L. Carey, is accused of sexually assaulting the child in August after she came to a home where he rents a room to have a sleepover with a friend, court papers obtained by the Kansas City Star say. Police say Carey molested the girl and forced her to watch pornography with him on his bed, including a video that featured a girl “probably her age,” court docs said. The 42-year-old sub was arrested Wednesday on a felony charge of second-degree child molestation and related charges for showing pornography to a minor. Court docs also accuse Carey of exchanging Snapchat information with two other girls at a school he was subbing for, and later sending “weird” messages to one about her body, she told investigators. He is also accused of sending videos of himself masturbating to the girls, where his face was clearly shown.