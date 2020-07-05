Kansas Newspaper Likens Governor’s Mask Order to the Treatment of Jews During the Holocaust
A Kansas newspaper compared the governor’s mandate for people to wear protective masks to Nazi Germany’s Holocaust in a cartoon published Friday. The Anderson County Review, whose publisher is a local GOP chairman, posted the cartoon to Facebook. The rendering features Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly in a face mask with a Star of David on it in the foreground, and a crowd of people being forced onto a train in the background. “Lockdown Laura says: Put on your mask...and step onto the cattle car,” the caption reads. The cartoon was widely condemned by local politicians. Kelly called out the newspaper’s publisher, Dane Hicks, for publishing the “deeply offensive” cartoon with “anti-Semitic imagery” and called for its removal. The AP reports that Hicks did not immediately offer a comment on the matter but said he would respond to questions by email once he could get to a computer.