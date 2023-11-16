Man Who Attacked House Dem in Her Apartment Building Gets 27-Month Sentence
‘REALLY DO APOLOGIZE’
The 27-year-old man who pleaded guilty to assaulting a Democratic congresswoman in an apartment elevator earlier this year was sentenced to 27 months behind bars on Thursday. The judge noted that Kendrid Khalil Hamlin’s “frequently unaddressed” mental illness was at least part of the impetus for the February attack on Rep. Angie Craig (D-MN), but noted that his conduct was still “extremely problematic,” according to the Associated Press. Craig said she is still mentally and emotionally recovering after Hamlin grabbed her neck, shoved her against a wall, and punched her in the elevator. She was eventually able to fend Hamlin off and flee by throwing a cup of hot coffee at him. When Hamlin pleaded guilty in June, his attorneys told the AP that he “accepted responsibility for his actions today with the earnest hope of moving towards rehabilitation and the mental health treatment he very much wants and needs.” On Thursday, Hamlin offered the lawmaker an apology in court. “I really do apologize to Angie Craig for putting my hands on her, and also the officers,” he said.