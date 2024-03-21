Kennedy Clan Ramping Up Its Support for Biden Campaign: Report
FAMILY FEUD
The Kennedy family is preparing to ramp up their support for President Joe Biden in this year’s election, according to NBC News—while spurning their kin, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who has mounted his own quixotic independent bid for the White House. Many members of the storied political family have already expressed their support for Biden, though a number of them plan to more directly counter RFK Jr.’s campaign over the next few months, the network reported, citing sources close to the family and at least one senior member of the clan. They’re worried about RFK Jr. playing spoiler for Biden this fall—and what would happen should former President Donald Trump re-take the White House. The charm offensive seemingly started over the weekend when more than a dozen family members visited Biden at the White House for St. Patrick’s day—sans RFK Jr., who later took credit for facilitating the bona fide family reunion. “There was a point of having everybody there,” a senior member of the Kennedy family told NBC News.