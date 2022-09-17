Kentucky Prosecutor Benched for Nude-Pic Shakedown

CHEAT SHEET
A prosecutor in Kentucky has been suspended from practicing law after a hearing found that he shook down a woman for nude photos after performing legal favors for her. The Lexington Herald-Leader reports that Ronnie Lee Goldy, the commonwealth attorney for several counties, exchanged messages with the woman, who has a long criminal record, that were then discovered by her ex-boyfriend. “When do I get to see a video,” Goldy wrote in one message, with the woman responding, “When am I not gonna have a warrant hahaha.” Goldy then messaged her: “Lol. Good point. Incentives never hurt.” A hearing office concluded he had abused his power.