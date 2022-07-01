Kids Among 18+ Dead in Russian Missile Attack on Apartments in Odesa
HORROR-STRUCK
Russian missile strikes left at least 18 people dead in Ukraine on Friday morning after the weapons wrought havoc on a residential area of the port city of Odesa. Authorities said that two children were among those killed after local news reported that missiles had hit a multi-story apartment building and a resort area. News of the horrific killings came a day after Russian forces withdrew from Snake Island in the Black Sea, where Ukrainian defenders told a Russian warship to “go fuck yourself” in a talismanic cry of resistance at the beginning of Putin’s invasion. “A terrorist country is killing our people. In response to defeats on the battlefield, they fight civilians,” said Andriy Yermak, Volodymyr Zelensky’s chief of staff. Another 30 people were injured in the missile strikes, a local government spokesperson said on messaging app Telegram.