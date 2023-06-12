Theater

‘Kimberly Akimbo’ Is Triumphant at 76th Tony Awards

GREAT ADVENTURE

“Kimberly Akimbo” won Best Musical among its five Tony Awards, “Leopoldstadt” won Best Play, and a number of winners’ speeches put LGBTQ pride and resistance center stage.







The musical Kimberly Akimbo—acclaimed by critics and audiences, and the little engine that could in a sea of more traditionally razzle-dazzle competitors—took home the biggest honors at the 76th Tony Awards, with 5 awards, including best musical, lead actress in a musical (Victoria Clark), and featured actress in a musical (Bonnie Milligan).

It beat out Some Like It Hot, whose four Tony Awards including a history-making win for J. Harrison Ghee, who, alongside Alex Newell (Shucked), became the first non-binary actors to win Tony Awards. Both actors gave powerful, moving speeches, directly addressed to LGBTQ, trans and non-binary youth.

Leopoldstadt, Sir Tom Stoppard’s play about generations of a Jewish family, won Best Play and four other Tony awards. Will & Grace star Sean Hayes won Best Actor (Play) for his role as Oscar Levant in Good Night, Oscar, while Jodie Comer beat out Jessica Chastain for the Lead Actress (Play) award for her searing performance in Prima Facie.

"The company of Kimberly Akimbo."

Joan Marcus

Yes, there were awards on Sunday night—without a script because of the ongoing WGA strike—but it was more emphatically a showcase for Broadway, a massive advertising billboard in CBS primetime to get as many people as possible to book tickets to support a theater industry still struggling to find its post-pandemic footing.

Not for nothing did the evening open with a roof-raising rendition of “New York, New York” from the musical of the same name. That was the message of the evening: book those tickets now! No awards were given out before the first commercial break. “Buckle up,” said host Ariana DeBose said at the beginning, envisioning what surprises and mischief a scriptless evening could unleash.

    There was a lot of pointed and emotional speechmaking, perfectly timed for Pride month. After such a long and sustained period of homophobia and transphobia being voiced and signed into law—and broadcast by news programs with very little questioning of those behind it by ill-informed anchors and reporters—members of the queer community on Broadway took an opportunity to vocalize resistance and pride, and tell queer youth watching that they were not alone.

    Ghee said, “For every trans, nonbinary, gender nonconforming human who ever was told you couldn't be, you couldn't be seen, this is for you.”

    Newell said: “Thank you for seeing me, Broadway. I should not be up here, as a queer, non-binary, fat, Black little baby from Massachusetts. To anyone who thinks they can’t do it…you can do anything you put your mind to.”

    Michael Arden, who won the Best Direction of a Play Tony for Parade, gave a powerful speech, highlighting how the show revealed the importance of fighting all the forces of hatred around anti-Semitism, white supremacy, homophobia, and transphobia. Arden said trans, non-binary, and queer youth could count his and others’ support.

    “Growing up I’ve been called the f word more times than I can count and now I can say I’m a f***** with a Tony,” Arden added to huge cheers and applause—with CBS muting the F-word itself. Will they also mute all those Republican presidential candidates, politicians and their supporters propagating homophobia and transphobia on their various programs, one wonders.

    Denée Benton called Ron DeSantis the “current Grand Wizard” of Florida. Wishing the audience a happy Pride month, actor Wilson Cruz thanked the vast majority of Americans watching who support LGBTQ people and equality.

    "Leopoldstadt."

    Joan Marcus

    Accepting the Tony for Best Featured Actor in a Play, Brandon Uranowitz (Leopoldstadt) joked that he had long wanted to repay his parents for the sacrifices they had made for him, but he worked in theater so could not. They could keep the Tony at their place, he said, adding—more seriously—all parents should accept their children when they say who they are.

    Bonnie Milligan, who won the featured actress in a musical Tony for Kimberly Akimbo, paid moving tribute to her family, and said to all those who had been told they did not look right, or that their identities—or who they loved—were wrong, “Well, guess what, you’re right.”

    Some Like It Hot had led the field for the Tony Awards, with 13 nominations. Musicals & Juliet, Shucked, and New York, New York followed with 9 nominations apiece. Kimberly Akimbo, the critical favorite and a true Broadway original, scored 8 nominations.

    Out of 38 eligible productions in 26 categories, this year there were 17 new plays, nine new musicals, six play revivals, and six musical revivals. The campaigns for all the nominees now begin in earnest. Big-name contenders included Audra McDonald, Samuel. L. Jackson, Jessica Chastain, Wendell Pierce (though Death of a Salesman did not receive a nomination for Best Play Revival), Comer, Ben Platt, Sara Bareilles, and Josh Groban.

    "Some Like It Hot."

    Marc J. Franklin

    Notable snubs had included Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Bad Cinderella facing the same fate in the Best Musical category, Laura Linney going un-nominated for Summer, 1976 (her co-star Jessica Hecht was nominated), Oscar Isaac and Rachel Brosnahan going un-nominated for The Sign in Sidney Brustein’s Window, and the acclaimed Sharon D. Clarke not being nominated for Death of a Salesman. Phillipa Soo was not nominated for Camelot or Into the Woods.

    11 productions were shut out completely of all categories: musicals A Beautiful Noise: The Neil Diamond Musical and Bad Cinderella, plays Mike Birbiglia: The Old Man & The Pool, Peter Pan Goes Wrong, Pictures From Home, The Collaboration, The Kite Runner, The Thanksgiving Play, and Walking With Ghosts, and musical revivals Bob Fosse’s Dancin’ and 1776: The Musical.

    769 Tony voters ultimately anointed the winners.

    THE 2023 TONY AWARDS—FULL LIST OF WINNERS AND NOMINATIONS

    Best Play

    Ain’t No Mo’

    Between Riverside and Crazy

    Cost of Living

    Fat Ham

    WINNER Leopoldstadt

    Best Musical

    & Juliet

    WINNER Kimberly Akimbo

    New York, New York

    Shucked

    Some Like It Hot

    Best Revival of a Play

    A Doll’s House

    August Wilson’s The Piano Lesson

    The Sign in Sidney Brustein’s Window

    WINNER Topdog/Underdog

    Best Revival of a Musical

    Camelot

    Into the Woods

    WINNER Parade

    Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street

    Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play

    Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Topdog/Underdog

    Corey Hawkins, Topdog/Underdog

    WINNER Sean Hayes, Good Night, Oscar

    Stephen McKinley Henderson, Between Riverside and Crazy

    Wendell Pierce, Death of a Salesman

    Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical

    Christian Borle, Some Like It Hot

    WINNER J. Harrison Ghee, Some Like It Hot

    Josh Groban, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street

    Brian D’Arcy James, Into the Woods

    Ben Platt, Parade

    Colton Ryan, New York, New York

    Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play

    Jessica Chastain, A Doll’s House

    WINNER Jodie Comer, Prima Facie

    Jessica Hecht, Summer, 1976

    Audra McDonald, Ohio State Murders

    Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical

    Annaleigh Ashford, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street

    Sara Bareilles, Into the Woods

    WINNER Victoria Clark, Kimberly Akimbo

    Lorna Courtney, & Juliet

    Micaela Diamond, Parade

    Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play

    Jordan E. Cooper, Ain’t No Mo’

    Samuel L. Jackson, August Wilson’s The Piano Lesson

    Arian Moayed, A Doll’s House

    WINNER Brandon Uranowitz, Leopoldstadt

    David Zayas, Cost of Living

    Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play

    Nikki Crawford, Fat Ham

    Crystal Lucas-Perry, Ain’t No Mo’

    WINNER Miriam Silverman, The Sign in Sidney Brustein’s Window

    Katy Sullivan, Cost of Living

    Kara Young, Cost of Living

    Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical

    Kevin Cahoon, Shucked

    Justin Cooley, Kimberly Akimbo

    Kevin del Aguila, Some Like It Hot

    Jordan Donica, Camelot

    WINNER Alex Newell, Shucked

    Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical

    Julia Lester, Into the Woods

    Ruthie Ann Miles, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street

    WINNER Bonnie Milligan, Kimberly Akimbo

    NaTasha Yvette Williams, Some Like It Hot

    Betsy Wolfe, & Juliet

    Best Book of a Musical

    David West Read, & Juliet

    WINNER David Lindsay-Abaire, Kimberly Akimbo

    Robert Horn, Shucked

    Matthew López and Amber Ruffin, Some Like It Hot

    David Thompson and Sharon Washington, New York, New York

    Best Original Score (Music and/or Lyrics) Written for the Theatre

    Almost Famous, music by Tom Kitt; lyrics by Cameron Crowe and Tom Kitt

    WINNER Kimberly Akimbo, music by Jeanine Tesori; lyrics by David Lindsay-Abaire

    KPOP, music and lyrics: Helen Park and Max Vernon

    Shucked, music and lyrics: Shane McAnally and Brandy Clark

    Some Like It Hot, music and lyrics: Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman

    Best Orchestrations

    Bill Sherman and Dominic Fallacaro, & Juliet

    John Clancy, Kimberly Akimbo

    Jason Howland, Shucked

    WINNER Charlie Rosen and Bryan Carter, Some Like It Hot

    Daryl Waters and Sam Davis, New York, New York

    Best Direction of a Play

    Saheem Ali, Fat Ham

    Jo Bonney, Cost of Living

    Jamie Lloyd, A Doll’s House

    WINNER Patrick Marber, Leopoldstadt

    Stevie Walker-Webb, Ain’t No Mo’

    Max Webster, Life of Pi

    Best Direction of a Musical

    WINNER Michael Arden, Parade

    Lear deBessonet, Into the Woods

    Casey Nicholaw, Some Like It Hot

    Jack O’Brien, Shucked

    Jessica Stone, Kimberly Akimbo

    Best Choreography

    Steven Hoggett, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street

    WINNER Casey Nicholaw, Some Like It Hot

    Susan Stroman, New York, New York

    Jennifer Weber, & Juliet

    Jennifer Weber, KPOP

    Best Scenic Design of a Play

    Miriam Buether, Prima Facie

    WINNER Tim Hatley and Andrzej Goulding, Life of Pi

    Rachel Hauck, Good Night, Oscar

    Richard Hudson, Leopoldstadt

    Dane Laffrey & Lucy Mackinnon, A Christmas Carol

    Best Scenic Design of a Musical

    WINNER Beowulf Boritt, New York, New York

    Mimi Lien, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street

    Scott Pask, Shucked

    Scott Pask, Some Like It Hot

    Michael Yeargan and 59 Productions, Camelot

    Best Costume Design of a Play

    Tim Hatley, Nick Barnes and Finn Caldwell, Life of Pi

    Dominique Fawn Hill, Fat Ham

    WINNER Brigitte Reiffensutel, Leopoldstadt

    Emilio Sosa, Ain’t No Mo’

    Emilio Sosa, Good Night, Oscar

    Best Costume Design of a Musical

    WINNER Gregg Barnes, Some Like It Hot

    Susan Hilferty, Parade

    Jennifer Moeller, Camelot

    Clint Ramos and Sophia Choi, KPOP

    Paloma Young, & Juliet

    Donna Zakowska, New York, New York

    Best Lighting Design of a Play

    Neil Austin, Leopoldstadt

    Natasha Chivers, Prima Facie

    Jon Clark, A Doll’s House

    Bradley King, Fat Ham

    WINNER Tim Lutkin, Life of Pi

    Jen Schriever, Death of a Salesman

    Ben Stanton, A Christmas Carol

    Best Lighting Design of a Musical

    Ken Billington, New York, New York

    Lap Chi Chu, Camelot

    Heather Gilbert, Parade

    Howard Hudson, & Juliet

    Natasha Katz, Some Like It Hot

    WINNER Natasha Katz, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street

    Best Sound Design of a Play

    Jonathan Deans and Taylor Williams, Ain’t No Mo’

    WINNER Carolyn Downing, Life of Pi

    Joshua D. Reid, A Christmas Carol

    Ben and Max Ringham, A Doll’s House

    Ben and Max Ringham, Prima Facie

    Best Sound Design of a Musical

    Kai Harada, New York, New York

    John Shivers, Shucked

    Scott Lehrer and Alex Neumann, Into the Woods

    Gareth Owen, & Juliet

    WINNER Nevin Steinberg, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street

    Special Tony Award for Lifetime Achievement

    Joel Grey and John Kander

    Isabelle Stevenson Award

    Jerry Mitchell

    Regional Theater Tony Award

    Pasadena Playhouse

    Tony Honors for Excellence in the Theater

    Lisa Dawn Cave, Victoria Bailey and Robert Fried

    Tony Award for Excellence in Theater Education

    Jason Zembuch Young

    

    

