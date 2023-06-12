‘Kimberly Akimbo’ Is Triumphant at 76th Tony Awards

The musical Kimberly Akimbo—acclaimed by critics and audiences, and the little engine that could in a sea of more traditionally razzle-dazzle competitors—took home the biggest honors at the 76th Tony Awards, with 5 awards, including best musical, lead actress in a musical (Victoria Clark), and featured actress in a musical (Bonnie Milligan).
It beat out Some Like It Hot, whose four Tony Awards including a history-making win for J. Harrison Ghee, who, alongside Alex Newell (Shucked), became the first non-binary actors to win Tony Awards. Both actors gave powerful, moving speeches, directly addressed to LGBTQ, trans and non-binary youth.
Leopoldstadt, Sir Tom Stoppard’s play about generations of a Jewish family, won Best Play and four other Tony awards. Will & Grace star Sean Hayes won Best Actor (Play) for his role as Oscar Levant in Good Night, Oscar, while Jodie Comer beat out Jessica Chastain for the Lead Actress (Play) award for her searing performance in Prima Facie.
Yes, there were awards on Sunday night—without a script because of the ongoing WGA strike—but it was more emphatically a showcase for Broadway, a massive advertising billboard in CBS primetime to get as many people as possible to book tickets to support a theater industry still struggling to find its post-pandemic footing.
Not for nothing did the evening open with a roof-raising rendition of “New York, New York” from the musical of the same name. That was the message of the evening: book those tickets now! No awards were given out before the first commercial break. “Buckle up,” said host Ariana DeBose said at the beginning, envisioning what surprises and mischief a scriptless evening could unleash.
There was a lot of pointed and emotional speechmaking, perfectly timed for Pride month. After such a long and sustained period of homophobia and transphobia being voiced and signed into law—and broadcast by news programs with very little questioning of those behind it by ill-informed anchors and reporters—members of the queer community on Broadway took an opportunity to vocalize resistance and pride, and tell queer youth watching that they were not alone.
Ghee said, “For every trans, nonbinary, gender nonconforming human who ever was told you couldn't be, you couldn't be seen, this is for you.”
Newell said: “Thank you for seeing me, Broadway. I should not be up here, as a queer, non-binary, fat, Black little baby from Massachusetts. To anyone who thinks they can’t do it…you can do anything you put your mind to.”
Michael Arden, who won the Best Direction of a Play Tony for Parade, gave a powerful speech, highlighting how the show revealed the importance of fighting all the forces of hatred around anti-Semitism, white supremacy, homophobia, and transphobia. Arden said trans, non-binary, and queer youth could count his and others’ support.
“Growing up I’ve been called the f word more times than I can count and now I can say I’m a f***** with a Tony,” Arden added to huge cheers and applause—with CBS muting the F-word itself. Will they also mute all those Republican presidential candidates, politicians and their supporters propagating homophobia and transphobia on their various programs, one wonders.
Denée Benton called Ron DeSantis the “current Grand Wizard” of Florida. Wishing the audience a happy Pride month, actor Wilson Cruz thanked the vast majority of Americans watching who support LGBTQ people and equality.
Accepting the Tony for Best Featured Actor in a Play, Brandon Uranowitz (Leopoldstadt) joked that he had long wanted to repay his parents for the sacrifices they had made for him, but he worked in theater so could not. They could keep the Tony at their place, he said, adding—more seriously—all parents should accept their children when they say who they are.
Bonnie Milligan, who won the featured actress in a musical Tony for Kimberly Akimbo, paid moving tribute to her family, and said to all those who had been told they did not look right, or that their identities—or who they loved—were wrong, “Well, guess what, you’re right.”
Some Like It Hot had led the field for the Tony Awards, with 13 nominations. Musicals & Juliet, Shucked, and New York, New York followed with 9 nominations apiece. Kimberly Akimbo, the critical favorite and a true Broadway original, scored 8 nominations.
Out of 38 eligible productions in 26 categories, this year there were 17 new plays, nine new musicals, six play revivals, and six musical revivals. The campaigns for all the nominees now begin in earnest. Big-name contenders included Audra McDonald, Samuel. L. Jackson, Jessica Chastain, Wendell Pierce (though Death of a Salesman did not receive a nomination for Best Play Revival), Comer, Ben Platt, Sara Bareilles, and Josh Groban.
Notable snubs had included Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Bad Cinderella facing the same fate in the Best Musical category, Laura Linney going un-nominated for Summer, 1976 (her co-star Jessica Hecht was nominated), Oscar Isaac and Rachel Brosnahan going un-nominated for The Sign in Sidney Brustein’s Window, and the acclaimed Sharon D. Clarke not being nominated for Death of a Salesman. Phillipa Soo was not nominated for Camelot or Into the Woods.
11 productions were shut out completely of all categories: musicals A Beautiful Noise: The Neil Diamond Musical and Bad Cinderella, plays Mike Birbiglia: The Old Man & The Pool, Peter Pan Goes Wrong, Pictures From Home, The Collaboration, The Kite Runner, The Thanksgiving Play, and Walking With Ghosts, and musical revivals Bob Fosse’s Dancin’ and 1776: The Musical.
769 Tony voters ultimately anointed the winners.
THE 2023 TONY AWARDS—FULL LIST OF WINNERS AND NOMINATIONS
Best Play
WINNER Leopoldstadt
Best Musical
WINNER Kimberly Akimbo
Best Revival of a Play
August Wilson’s The Piano Lesson
The Sign in Sidney Brustein’s Window
WINNER Topdog/Underdog
Best Revival of a Musical
WINNER Parade
Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play
Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Topdog/Underdog
Corey Hawkins, Topdog/Underdog
WINNER Sean Hayes, Good Night, Oscar
Stephen McKinley Henderson, Between Riverside and Crazy
Wendell Pierce, Death of a Salesman
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical
Christian Borle, Some Like It Hot
WINNER J. Harrison Ghee, Some Like It Hot
Josh Groban, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street
Brian D’Arcy James, Into the Woods
Ben Platt, Parade
Colton Ryan, New York, New York
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play
Jessica Chastain, A Doll’s House
WINNER Jodie Comer, Prima Facie
Jessica Hecht, Summer, 1976
Audra McDonald, Ohio State Murders
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical
Annaleigh Ashford, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street
Sara Bareilles, Into the Woods
WINNER Victoria Clark, Kimberly Akimbo
Lorna Courtney, & Juliet
Micaela Diamond, Parade
Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play
Jordan E. Cooper, Ain’t No Mo’
Samuel L. Jackson, August Wilson’s The Piano Lesson
WINNER Brandon Uranowitz, Leopoldstadt
David Zayas, Cost of Living
Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play
Nikki Crawford, Fat Ham
Crystal Lucas-Perry, Ain’t No Mo’
WINNER Miriam Silverman, The Sign in Sidney Brustein’s Window
Kara Young, Cost of Living
Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical
Kevin Cahoon, Shucked
Justin Cooley, Kimberly Akimbo
Kevin del Aguila, Some Like It Hot
Jordan Donica, Camelot
WINNER Alex Newell, Shucked
Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical
Ruthie Ann Miles, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street
WINNER Bonnie Milligan, Kimberly Akimbo
NaTasha Yvette Williams, Some Like It Hot
Betsy Wolfe, & Juliet
Best Book of a Musical
David West Read, & Juliet
WINNER David Lindsay-Abaire, Kimberly Akimbo
Robert Horn, Shucked
Matthew López and Amber Ruffin, Some Like It Hot
David Thompson and Sharon Washington, New York, New York
Best Original Score (Music and/or Lyrics) Written for the Theatre
Almost Famous, music by Tom Kitt; lyrics by Cameron Crowe and Tom Kitt
WINNER Kimberly Akimbo, music by Jeanine Tesori; lyrics by David Lindsay-Abaire
KPOP, music and lyrics: Helen Park and Max Vernon
Shucked, music and lyrics: Shane McAnally and Brandy Clark
Some Like It Hot, music and lyrics: Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman
Best Orchestrations
Bill Sherman and Dominic Fallacaro, & Juliet
John Clancy, Kimberly Akimbo
Jason Howland, Shucked
WINNER Charlie Rosen and Bryan Carter, Some Like It Hot
Daryl Waters and Sam Davis, New York, New York
Best Direction of a Play
Saheem Ali, Fat Ham
Jo Bonney, Cost of Living
Jamie Lloyd, A Doll’s House
WINNER Patrick Marber, Leopoldstadt
Stevie Walker-Webb, Ain’t No Mo’
Max Webster, Life of Pi
Best Direction of a Musical
WINNER Michael Arden, Parade
Lear deBessonet, Into the Woods
Casey Nicholaw, Some Like It Hot
Jack O’Brien, Shucked
Jessica Stone, Kimberly Akimbo
Best Choreography
Steven Hoggett, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street
WINNER Casey Nicholaw, Some Like It Hot
Susan Stroman, New York, New York
Jennifer Weber, & Juliet
Jennifer Weber, KPOP
Best Scenic Design of a Play
Miriam Buether, Prima Facie
WINNER Tim Hatley and Andrzej Goulding, Life of Pi
Rachel Hauck, Good Night, Oscar
Richard Hudson, Leopoldstadt
Dane Laffrey & Lucy Mackinnon, A Christmas Carol
Best Scenic Design of a Musical
WINNER Beowulf Boritt, New York, New York
Mimi Lien, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street
Scott Pask, Shucked
Scott Pask, Some Like It Hot
Michael Yeargan and 59 Productions, Camelot
Best Costume Design of a Play
Tim Hatley, Nick Barnes and Finn Caldwell, Life of Pi
Dominique Fawn Hill, Fat Ham
WINNER Brigitte Reiffensutel, Leopoldstadt
Emilio Sosa, Ain’t No Mo’
Emilio Sosa, Good Night, Oscar
Best Costume Design of a Musical
WINNER Gregg Barnes, Some Like It Hot
Susan Hilferty, Parade
Jennifer Moeller, Camelot
Clint Ramos and Sophia Choi, KPOP
Paloma Young, & Juliet
Donna Zakowska, New York, New York
Best Lighting Design of a Play
Neil Austin, Leopoldstadt
Natasha Chivers, Prima Facie
Jon Clark, A Doll’s House
Bradley King, Fat Ham
WINNER Tim Lutkin, Life of Pi
Jen Schriever, Death of a Salesman
Ben Stanton, A Christmas Carol
Best Lighting Design of a Musical
Ken Billington, New York, New York
Lap Chi Chu, Camelot
Heather Gilbert, Parade
Howard Hudson, & Juliet
Natasha Katz, Some Like It Hot
WINNER Natasha Katz, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street
Best Sound Design of a Play
Jonathan Deans and Taylor Williams, Ain’t No Mo’
WINNER Carolyn Downing, Life of Pi
Joshua D. Reid, A Christmas Carol
Ben and Max Ringham, A Doll’s House
Ben and Max Ringham, Prima Facie
Best Sound Design of a Musical
Kai Harada, New York, New York
John Shivers, Shucked
Scott Lehrer and Alex Neumann, Into the Woods
Gareth Owen, & Juliet
WINNER Nevin Steinberg, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street
Special Tony Award for Lifetime Achievement
Joel Grey and John Kander
Isabelle Stevenson Award
Jerry Mitchell
Regional Theater Tony Award
Pasadena Playhouse
Tony Honors for Excellence in the Theater
Lisa Dawn Cave, Victoria Bailey and Robert Fried
Tony Award for Excellence in Theater Education
Jason Zembuch Young