King Charles Says He Is ‘So Proud’ of Kate Revealing Cancer Diagnosis
‘DIFFICULT TIME’
King Charles has issued an emotional statement speaking of his pride in his daughter-in-law Princess Kate Middleton after she said Friday in an unprecedented video message that she had been diagnosed with cancer and was receiving preventative chemotherapy. A spokesperson for the king said that Charles, who is also being treated for cancer, was “so proud of Catherine for her courage in speaking as she did.” In a bizarre twist of fate, the two royals were in the same hospital at the same time in January, when Charles was being treated for an enlarged prostate, in the course of which cancer was discovered. The spokesperson said that after spending time in the hospital with Kate, the king had “remained in the closest contact with his beloved daughter-in-law throughout the past weeks.” The spokesperson added that both Charles and Camilla would “continue to offer their love and support to the whole family through this difficult time.”