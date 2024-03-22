Kobe Bryant’s Dad Is Selling His 2000 Lakers NBA Championship Ring
BLING BLING
Kobe Bryant’s father, Joe Bryant, is selling the replica NBA championship ring the basketball legend ordered for him following his first league title in 2000 with the Los Angeles Lakers. A listing on the auction website Goldin lists the size 11.5, 14-karat gold band, which features more than 40 diamonds around its perimeter, at more than $140,000 as of Thursday night—though bidding is set to continue through March 30. “Obviously proud of winning his very first NBA Championship, Kobe ordered an extra copy of the majestic ring he was issued to give to his father, Joe Bryant, as a special gift,” the listing reads. “Obtained directly from the Bryant family, this ring is a true one-of-a-kind, and we can confirm that it is the only championship ring ever given by Kobe to his father,” the listing reads. It also comes with a letter of authentication from Kobe’s mother, Pam Bryant. It remains unclear why Joe Bryant is selling the ring—though the late NBA star reportedly had a troubled relationship with his parents for years before his death in a 2020 helicopter crash.