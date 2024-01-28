Koch Network Officials Defend Backing Nikki Haley Despite ‘Uphill Battle’
KEEP THE FAITH
Officials with the political network tied to the billionaire Charles Koch still believe Nikki Haley is The One—even if she isn’t the one who will defeat Donald Trump. Top advisers to Americans for Prosperity told donors during a presentation on Saturday that Haley’s persistent campaign was evidence that she was the best candidate to endorse against the former president, according to CNN. The advisors acknowledged, however, that her path to clinching the nomination remains an “uphill battle” after losses in Iowa and New Hampshire. The group has spent north of $70 million supporting the former South Carolina governor’s campaign. Haley also updated Koch donors on the race and her plans for South Carolina’s primary on Feb. 24, according to CNN.