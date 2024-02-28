Kourtney Kardashian’s Supplement Brand Falls Victim to Thieves: Report
PAY UP... OR ELSE!
Someone stole a truck from Kourtney Kardashian’s dietary supplement brand Lemme last week and is currently holding it for ransom, TMZ reported Tuesday. The vehicle, which contained more than $4 million worth of the brand’s expensive products, was pilfered from a logistics facility in southern California, sources close to the reality TV star and entrepreneur told the tabloid, after which the company received a digital ransom note. TMZ’s sources claim that the robbers hacked into the facility’s system and used fake IDs to fraudulently obtain access to the warehouse, driving off the lot just minutes later with the truck without incident. Police are investigating the incident but it remains unclear who was behind the brazen theft. “Our team is working closely with law enforcement agencies to investigate the theft. In the meantime, we are implementing contingency plans to minimize any impact to our customers and retail partners.” Lemme said in a statement to TMZ.