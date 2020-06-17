Kristen Stewart to Play Princess Diana in Upcoming Film by Pablo Larraín
Kristen Stewart is set to play Princess Diana in an upcoming film about the beloved royal’s decision to split from Prince Charles. The film, Spencer, will take place over the course of three days of a Christmas holiday at the Sandringham estate in Norfolk, England, in the early ’90s. Production on the film is set to begin in early 2021. Pablo Larraín, who directed films including Jackie and Neruda, will produce and direct Spencer. “When someone decides not to be the queen, and says, I’d rather go and be myself, it’s a big big decision, a fairy tale upside down,” Larraín said of his inspiration for the film. “That is the heart of the movie.” Spencer will not delve into Lady Diana’s death and is limited to the scope of those three days of one of her last Christmas holidays at Sandringham.