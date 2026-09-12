Grammy-Winning Superstar, 40, Welcomes First Child
Lady Gaga is enjoying some quiet time with her Baby Gaga. Page Six is reporting that the 40-year-old music superstar has welcomed her first child with fiancé Michael Polansky, 42, and they’ve got the pictures to prove it. Shortly after posting the news that the 16-time Grammy winner had welcomed a child into their growing family, the outlet shared exclusive photos of Gaga (real name: Stefani Germanotta) and Polansky walking in Northern California with the newborn. The Oscar winner was last spotted in public a month ago, again in Northern California, where she took a selfie with a fan. Neither she nor her entrepreneur fiancé has shared any details about the child, but Gaga has been very open about her desire to become a mom. In a New York Times interview published in March 2025, she said, “I’m excited to be a mom. I used to have a lot of apprehension about it. The thing that’s the most important to me is to not force my children to live a life that they are not choosing. So the more that we can give them space to discover who they are on their own, that’s the thing that I believe in the most.” The Daily Beast has reached out to Lady Gaga’s representative for comment.
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