Lady Gaga Will Perform ‘Hold My Hand’ at the Oscars After All: Report
JUST JOKERING
Staring into the cold, waxy eyes of her newly unveiled Madame Tussauds doppelgänger earlier this week, Lady Gaga was apparently brought to a sudden realization: The show must go on, especially if you’re up for Best Original Song. Hours before the 2023 Academy Awards were set to kick off on Sunday, Variety reported a last-minute shakeup, with several insiders confirming that Gaga will in fact sing “Hold My Hand” from Top Gun: Maverick at the ceremony. The about-face comes days after it was reported that Gaga would not perform at the Oscars, citing a lack of time to prepare a number amid her filming commitments for Joker: Folie à Deux. The Academy did not immediately comment on the Variety report, which was quickly confirmed by ABC News and Deadline. With the addition of Gaga, the entire slate of best song nominees is now set to dazzle the Dolby Theatre audience at the show.