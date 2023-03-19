CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    1

    Lance Reddick’s Grieving Wife Thanks Fans—Especially Gamers

    ‘LANCE LOVED YOU’

    Lance Reddick at the John Wick 3 premiere

    Mario Anzuoni/Reuters

    Lance Reddick’s wife says she is overwhelmed by the love and support shown after The Wire and John Wick actor’s death—and she singled out gamers who knew him as the voice of Commander Zavala from Destiny. “Lance loved you as much as he loved the game,” Stephanie Reddick wrote on her husband’s Instagram. She also said donations in his memory could be sent to Momcares.org, a postpartum doula non-profit in the 60-year-old star’s native Baltimore. No cause of death has yet been released.

    Read it at Instagram