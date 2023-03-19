Lance Reddick’s Grieving Wife Thanks Fans—Especially Gamers

Read it at Instagram
Lance Reddick’s wife says she is overwhelmed by the love and support shown after The Wire and John Wick actor’s death—and she singled out gamers who knew him as the voice of Commander Zavala from Destiny. “Lance loved you as much as he loved the game,” Stephanie Reddick wrote on her husband’s Instagram. She also said donations in his memory could be sent to Momcares.org, a postpartum doula non-profit in the 60-year-old star’s native Baltimore. No cause of death has yet been released.