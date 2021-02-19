CHEAT SHEET
L.A. County Sheriff’s Department Investigating Abuse Allegations Against Marilyn Manson
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is investigating allegations of abuse and assault made against Marilyn Manson, The Hollywood Reporter reports. Actress Evan Rachel Wood and four other women have come forward in recent weeks to allege that Manson, whose real name is Brian Warner, abused them. The Special Victims Bureau has been assigned the investigation, the LASD said in a statement, adding that the incidents under investigation “occurred between 2009 and 2011 when Mr. Warner lived in the city of West Hollywood.” Since the allegations came to light Manson has been dropped by his record label and his agency, and his scheduled appearances on two shows—Creepshow and American Gods—will not air.