Lea Michele Steps Away From ‘Funny Girl’ Stage Over COVID Scare
THE DRAMA CONTINUES
After a summer of roiling gossip and drama around the Funny Girl stage, Lea Michele will be taking a quick step back from her role as Fanny Brice after a reported COVID scare. The leading lady took to Instagram to say she will not be taking the stage on Saturday due to an “inconclusive test result.” The news comes just four days after Michele debuted as the show’s latest star. “I will be testing again and will know more about tomorrow’s performance soon,” the former “Glee” star wrote. Michele was hotly anticipated in the role as she had effectively used her time on the TV series as a platform to informally audition, belting the show’s tunes in multiple episodes. “Julie is going to crush it today as Fanny—as are all of our amazing understudies who have stepped up so incredibly this week while we battle a very intense covid outbreak in our theater.”