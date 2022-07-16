CHEAT SHEET
LeBron James Calls Boston Fans ‘Racist as Fuck’
Read it at New York Post
LeBron James didn’t hold back when he was asked why he hates Boston fans on the latest episode of his talk show. “Cause they racist as fuck, that’s why. They will say anything. And it’s fine. Fuck, it’s my life, I’ve been dealing with it my whole life. I don’t mind it. I hear it,” the Los Angeles Lakers star said. He then recalled getting a beer poured on him by a Boston Celtics fan in 2012 and Celtics fans wearing “Fuck LBJ” t-shirts. James isn’t the only NBA player to notice the vile behavior. Kyrie Irving of the Brooklyn Nets said he and others have also heard racist comments from Boston fans.