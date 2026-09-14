Let’s Celebrate These 10 Truly Ridiculous 2026 Campaigns

On November 3, our nation will decide its future—and give its verdict on Donald Trump as well as countless other controversial characters on ballots across the United States. With the stakes so high, the Daily Beast is dedicated to breaking story after story, exposing the truth about the races that matter, and the people who count. Head over to The Swamp on Substack and subscribe to get our exclusive Midterms Meltdown newsletter.

And while the real victories will come on Election Night, the Daily Beast’s comedic genius Michael Ian Black has participation trophies at the ready. Here, a selection of “superlative” awards for the candidates who really put the ‘most’ into... well, the categories speak for themselves:

Most Likely to Deny His Own Election Results—Even if He Wins:

Michigan Republican gubernatorial candidate John James.

Photo Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast/Getty/Reuters

After losing a 2020 Senate race, James refused to concede, asserting that Michigan Secretary of State (and his current opponent for Governor) Jocelyn Benson had “rigged and manipulated the election process to defeat me and Donald Trump.” There is no evidence to support this claim. (He likewise claims Trump won Michigan three times, despite the unfortunate truth that he did not.) But when did that ever matter?

And Most Likely to Be Accused of Stealing an Election Despite Having No Opponent in Said Election:

Rep. Ayanna Pressley.

Photo Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast/Getty/Reuters

The four-term congresswoman and “Squad” member is running unopposed in the Massachusetts 7th District. Pressley has repeatedly drawn fierce opposition for saying things like that the Trump administration “would rather Black Americans pick cotton than pick the president, than pick their congressperson, than pick a senator.” Can accusations of a “DEI election” be far behind?

Most Likely to Be Teleported to a Waffle House, and Therefore Also the White House:

FEMA’s Gregg Phillips.

Photo Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast/Getty/Reuters

A few months ago, the world at large learned of the delightful Phillips, the FEMA official who claimed to have once been teleported 50 miles to a Waffle House in Rome, GA after, we can only assume, feeling an urge for the chain’s All-Star Special. Phillips left FEMA following the revelation, but he’s clearly able to get back into the building—or any building. He’s still on the government payroll too, and look, if you can be teleported to a Waffle House just because, you can win an election you’re not even running in. (By the by, I’d like to see a Biblical-minded candidate like Iowa’s Rob Sand or Texas’s James Talarico step up and promise to pass divine transportation methods for all Americans. Who needs infrastructure when you’ve got God?)

Most Likely to Get Mixed Up in a Sex Crime Scandal Even If They Themselves Are Not Accused of Wrongdoing:

Ken Paxton and Michael Whatley.

Photo Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast/Getty/Reuters

We have a tie! Not one but two (at least two...) current candidates are following good old Jim Jordan’s example and running for public office despite their close associations with registered sex offenders.

Both Texas and North Carolina Republican senatorial candidates Ken Paxton and Michael Whatley are under such scrutiny—Paxton negotiated a sweetheart deal for former Waco attorney Adam Hoffman, who had been charged with repeatedly sexually abusing a young boy, while Whatley gave a leadership role to a friend who had once pleaded guilty to 16 counts of “taking indecent liberties” with a child while serving as chair of the North Carolina Republican Party. Neither man, of course, deserves to be tarred for another’s crimes, but must they have gone out of their way to help?

Most Likely to Totally Have an Internet Girlfriend Who Lives in Canada, You Just Don’t Know Her:

Texas Republican Congressional candidate Brandon Herrera.

Photo Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast/Getty/Reuters

Herrera is a dream catch! A gun enthusiast who amassed over 4 million followers on social media before deciding to run for office, here’s a line of sample dialogue from one of his many woman-friendly YouTube videos unearthed by CNN: “This noggin appears to have arrived empty, it’s head full of mush just like your average Austin feminist.” If the jokes against women aren’t your thing, maybe the Nazi punchlines are more your ticket? Or the Barron Trump ones?

Most Likely to Play the Soldier Who Gets Murdered by His Own Men in a Remake of A Few Good Men:

Ohio Gubernatorial candidate Vivek Ramaswamy.

Photo Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast/Getty/Reuters

I’m not saying the guy is unlikeable, but babies cry when they hear his name. Dogs howl. Mr. Rogers closes the front curtains when his car pulls into the driveway across the street. Ramaswamy is so oily he makes Ted Cruz reach for moisturizer. Even Fox News understands his likeability problem, with the network’s host Dagen McDowell comparing him to a relative’s new boyfriend and saying, “You’re coming up on New Year’s Eve... you’re trying to concoct some kind of illness so you don’t have to spend the night with him.” I hope Aaron Sorkin is sharpening his pencil.

Democrat Most Likely to Receive a Warm Welcome at the Republican National Convention:

Sen. John Fetterman.

Photo Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast/Getty/Reuters

The Pennsylvania Dem, who has lately made much common cause with his buddies in the GOP, showed up at last week’s midterm convention to offer his… what, exactly? Support? Encouragement? Congratulations on a job well done? Why is Lurch suddenly lurching to the right? And while Fetterman isn’t in a race of his own this year, what will his positions mean for members of his party more broadly? (And again, which party is that?)

P.S. Fetterman also wins “Most Likely to Blot Out the Sun With his Own Head.”

Most Likely to Be One of Two Dan Sullivans in the Alaskan Republican Senate Primary:

Dan Sullivan, who is running against Dan Sullivan.

Photo Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast/Getty/Reuters

Sullivan, the incumbent GOP senator, is currently being challenged by Sullivan, a retired teacher. The latter Sullivan has made much hay of his duel with the former Sullivan, claiming Sullivan used underhanded tactics to keep Sullivan from advancing. The former Sullivan claims the latter Sullivan never deserved to be on the ballot in the first place. I think? Personally, I’m siding with Sullivan on this one.

Most Likely to Admit They Know Almost Nothing About Anything:

Sen. Darline Graham

Photo Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast/Getty/Reuters