Levon Helm Dies at 71

The Band’s singer and drummer Levon Helm died Thursday at the age of 71, his former bandmate has confirmed. Helm had been battling throat cancer since the late ‘90s and had recently canceled his upcoming shows due to the progressing illness. Born in Arkansas in 1940, Helm joined a backup band of Ronnie Hawkins, and met a group of musicians that would eventually form The Band. The musicians broke from Hawkins and formed their own group, and their association with Bob Dylan helped capitulate them to fame. Diagnosed with throat cancer in the early 1990s, Helm underwent 28 radiation treatments and eventually recovered his voice.