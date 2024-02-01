CHEAT SHEET
Lewis Hamilton Set to Ditch Mercedes for Ferrari in 2025 F1 Season: Reports
Lewis Hamilton is set to leave Mercedes and join Ferrari for the 2025 Formula 1 season, reports say. An announcement confirming the 39-year-old’s move could come as soon as Thursday, confirming that the seven-time world champion will join Charles Leclerc at Ferrari. Rumors have circulated for years that the British driver—who is tied only with Michael Schumacher in terms of world championships—could make the switch, but a deal has never come to fruition. With Mercedes, he has created one of the most successful F1 partnerships, scooping six world titles over the course of just seven years from 2014-20. He’s since fallen out of his winning ways, having not won a race since 2021.