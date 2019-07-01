CHEAT SHEET
Lifetime Announces Movie About Sex Cult NXIVM Weeks After Keith Raniere Conviction
Barely two weeks after sex cult leader Keith Raniere was convicted in court, Lifetime announced his story will receive the Hollywood treatment. With the working title The NXIVM Cult: A Mother’s Nightmare, Lifetime announced Monday it will be dramatizing the true story of Catherine Oxenberg as she fights to save her daughter from NXIVM, the dangerous cult Raniere founded, Deadline reports. Oxenberg is set to executive produce. The movie will star Andrea Roth as Oxenberg and Peter Facinelli as Raniere, who faces 20 years to life in prison. During the cult’s 20-year run, it amassed an estimated 17,000 members under the guise of being a self-help group. Oxenberg, whose daughter India was in the cult, had little sympathy for Raniere following his conviction in Brooklyn on June 19, saying: “He’s done. Fucking asshole.”