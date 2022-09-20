Lil Nas X Sends Pizza to Protesters and Falls in Love With a ‘Homophobe’
LOVE FOOL
Lil Nas X replied to a group of protesters who showed up outside his concert in Boston by sending them pizza. In a video posted to the rapper’s TikTok, the star commented that “peopel [sic] were protesting my concert last night,” adding, “so we brought them pizza.” Video shows staffers for the 23-year-old bringing pizza to the “street ministry” protesters, who subsequently decline the gift. The protesters can be seen holding signs that read: “repent and believe.” Halfway through the video, Lil Nas X focuses on one protester and says, “Sadly, one of the homophobes was really hot,” as Sufjan Stevens’ song “Mystery of Love” plays in the background. Taking to Twitter, Lil Nas revealed, “They didn’t want the pizza but i accidentally fell in love with one of the homophobic protesters.” He then followed up the tweet with another: “Can’t stop thinking about the cute homophobic guy thst [sic] was protesting my concert last night. i just know we had a connection. i miss him so much man. i’m nothing without him.” At the time of publication, the video had already been viewed more than 2.3 million times.