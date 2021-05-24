Your Summer Look: Timeless, Trendy, and a Great Value
HOT AND COOL
Between rising vaccination levels and temperatures, people are heralding the coming months as “hot girl summer.” It’s about style, comfort, and feeling yourself: all of which are central to the new Summerland line from Liverpool Los Angeles.
Like these jeans: the high waist makes them super wearable, and the jagged hem is a trendy detail that takes them over the top.
Hi-Rise Wide Leg With Jagged Cut Hem
This breezy top pairs feminine details (flutter sleeves! Sheerness! Tie-close V-neck!) with a bold, graphic print for a truly wear-it-anywhere shirt.
Flutter Sleeve Pleated Neck Top
Round out your new wardrobe with a red-hot crop. The color makes these a stand-out pair of denim, but they wear like your favorite broken-in, everyday jeans.
Chloe Crop Rolled Cuff High Performance Denim
