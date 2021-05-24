CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    PARTNER UPDATE

    Your Summer Look: Timeless, Trendy, and a Great Value

    HOT AND COOL

    Ad by Liverpool Los Angeles

    Liverpool Los Angeles

    Between rising vaccination levels and temperatures, people are heralding the coming months as “hot girl summer.” It’s about style, comfort, and feeling yourself: all of which are central to the new Summerland line from Liverpool Los Angeles.

    Like these jeans: the high waist makes them super wearable, and the jagged hem is a trendy detail that takes them over the top.

    Hi-Rise Wide Leg With Jagged Cut Hem

    Buy at Liverpool$98

    Free Shipping | Free Returns

    This breezy top pairs feminine details (flutter sleeves! Sheerness! Tie-close V-neck!) with a bold, graphic print for a truly wear-it-anywhere shirt.

    Flutter Sleeve Pleated Neck Top

    Buy at Liverpool$68

    Free Shipping | Free Returns

    Round out your new wardrobe with a red-hot crop. The color makes these a stand-out pair of denim, but they wear like your favorite broken-in, everyday jeans.

    Chloe Crop Rolled Cuff High Performance Denim

    Buy at Liverpool$89

    Free Shipping | Free Returns

    Scouted is internet shopping with a pulse. Sign up for our newsletter for more recommendations and deals. Curious about a specific product or brand? Let us know! If you buy something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.