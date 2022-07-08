Livestream Turns Fatal When Texas Teen Shoots Friend, Police Say

CHEAT SHEET
A Texas 16-year-old shot her friend dead on a livestream while showing off two handguns this week, police said. Authorities identified the victim as Princess Omobogie, 18, who they say was filming the livestream when she was shot. She died in a local hospital two days after the Tuesday video. The 16-year-old, who has not been named due to her age, is being charged with delinquent conduct/manslaughter, Garland police said. She is currently pending trial at the Dallas County Juvenile Detention Center. Investigators are said to be reviewing the video of the incident.