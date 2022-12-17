Liz Hurley Denies Rumors She Took Prince Harry’s Virginity
‘NOT GUILTY’
British actress Liz Hurley has denied rumors that she took Prince Harry’s virginity. The Duke of Sussex reportedly shares in his upcoming memoir Spare how a “beautiful older woman in the countryside” took his virginity when he was a teenager. The Saturday Times asked Hurley if she was the mystery woman, to which she replied, “Not me. Not guilty. Ha!” before going on to add “No. Not me. Absolutely not.’ Hurley famously dated ex-boyfriend Hugh Grant from 1987 until 2000. She expanded on her love life in the Times interview, saying “of my four great loves, two are dead. It’s hard.” Steve Bing, the father of her son Damian, committed suicide in June 2020 and her former boyfriend, Australian cricketer Shane Warne, died in March this year of a suspected heart attack.