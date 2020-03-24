Londoners Cram Onto Tube Just Hours After Boris Johnson Imposed Lockdown

On Monday night, a record TV audience watched Prime Minister Boris Johnson tell people in Britain that they were now living under a lockdown. Then thousands in London woke up in the morning and crammed onto underground tube trains. Horrifying pictures showed people packed on platforms and trains with absolutely no chance of keeping an appropriate distance away from other commuters. Metro reports there has been an 87 percent drop in passenger journeys in London, but there are now fewer trains running, so they are still very busy at peak times. London Mayor Sadiq Khan pleaded with people in a Twitter post Tuesday morning, saying: “I cannot say this more strongly: We must stop all non-essential use of public transport now. Ignoring these rules means more lives lost.” Khan also urged the government to provide support for people who work in the gig economy or are freelancers so they are no longer forced to travel.
CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Audio Cheat Sheet
Press Play, Get Smarter
SHOP WITH SCOUTED