Second Person Dies After Contracting Monkeypox
Read it at NBC Los Angeles
Los Angeles health officials are investigating whether monkeypox played a role in a resident’s recent death. This is the second person to die in the U.S. after contracting the viral disease. Local health officials, state officials, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are all working together as they investigate the case. L.A. County Chief Medical Officer Dr. Rita Singhal said officials are in the early part of the investigation. “We do have a death of a person who did have a diagnosis of monkeypox,” she said. “So this is something we will investigate further.” In the U.S., over 1,800 cases of monkeypox have been reported.