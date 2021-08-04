Louis C.K. to Launch Comeback Tour Years After Sexual Misconduct Claims
‘WE WILL SEE HOW THIS GOES’
Louis C.K. just announced a massive comeback tour. The comedian, who admitted to multiple claims of sexual misconduct in 2017, is planning a more than 50-day U.S. comedy tour, with its first show set for next Friday in New York, he said Wednesday. In an email to his fans, he acknowledged the risk COVID-19 presents but said he hopes to still put on a show. “We will see how this goes. Our intention is to do every show we can do,” he wrote, according to Deadline. “I’m really looking forward to seeing your faces as I tell some rather impolite jokes and stories.” The tour will also include several European stops.
The comedian largely vanished from the public sphere after the sexual misconduct allegations surfaced, making just a few stand-up appearances in New York and Ohio. He released a comedy special on his website last year and tried to launch an international tour at that time, but it was canceled.