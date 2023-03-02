Louisiana Cop Charged With Killing a Visitor at His Estranged Partner’s Home
AMBUSH
A Louisiana police officer has been arrested for murdering a man who was staying at his estranged partner’s house. Deputies say 27-year-old St. Gabriel Police Officer Andre Redditt arrived at the home of his estranged partner before entering without permission and opening fire. The partner was not home at the time but a visitor, 26-year-old Dylan Martin, was. He was struck several times and died. Redditt then drove a Range Rover to a hospital to be treated for stab wounds he said he received during the altercation, detectives said. He has been charged with second-degree murder and obstruction of justice. The St. Gabriel police department chief said it isn’t involved in the investigation and noted Gabriel is an employee “in good standing,” placed on administrative leave pending the investigation by Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office. It wasn’t noted if Redditt will be paid on leave or not.