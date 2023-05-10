Louisiana Lawmakers Axe Bill to Exempt Rape, Incest From Abortion Ban
NO EXCEPTIONS
A committee in the Louisiana House of Representatives struck down a bill that would have exempted victims of rape and incest from the state’s total abortion ban—reaffirming Louisiana’s stance on forcing victims to give birth to their rapist’s child. The House Administration of Criminal Justice Committee voted 10-5 against the bill, which had the backing of Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards, NOLA.com reported. Louisiana’s ban—one of several state “trigger laws” that kicked into effect after the overturning of Roe v. Wade last year—is among the country’s most stringent. And due to Louisiana’s location, surrounded on all sides by abortion-banning states, its residents have to travel farther than those of any other state to seek care.