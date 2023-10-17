The chief of police of a department in a small town in Louisiana was arrested Monday for allegedly collecting a cash payment on a traffic stop, authorities said. In a news release, the Louisiana State Police said it had investigated a “complaint of malfeasance” received in August concerning George Hinds, 51, the chief of police of the Georgetown Police Department. After obtaining an arrest warrant, Hinds was taken into custody on Monday and booked into the Grant Parish Sheriff’s Jail “for malfeasance in office.” “The Louisiana State Police will serve as the lead investigative agency,” the news release added. “The investigation remains active and ongoing.”