    Texas Christian School President Jailed for Creepy Photos of Student

    AJ McDougall

    Breaking News Intern

    Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office

    The former president of Lubbock Christian School in Texas has been sentenced to five-and-a-half years in prison for taking sexually explicit images of a student. According to a Department of Justice press release, Larry Tye Rogers, 56, admitted that his wife caught him on his hands and knees last October, covertly holding his iPhone under a bathroom door to take photos of a naked teenage girl preparing to take a shower. The statement said Rogers confessed his “intended focus was the child’s genital and pubic area.” After a colleague confronted him, Rogers “dropped his head” and proposed resigning. After he finishes serving his sentence, Rogers will be registered as a sex offender.

