Texas Christian School President Jailed for Creepy Photos of Student
The former president of Lubbock Christian School in Texas has been sentenced to five-and-a-half years in prison for taking sexually explicit images of a student. According to a Department of Justice press release, Larry Tye Rogers, 56, admitted that his wife caught him on his hands and knees last October, covertly holding his iPhone under a bathroom door to take photos of a naked teenage girl preparing to take a shower. The statement said Rogers confessed his “intended focus was the child’s genital and pubic area.” After a colleague confronted him, Rogers “dropped his head” and proposed resigning. After he finishes serving his sentence, Rogers will be registered as a sex offender.