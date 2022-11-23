These Great Finds From lululemon Will Be the Highlight of Your Black Friday Shopping
Act Fast!
Black Friday is always an exciting start to the holiday shopping season – and one of the annual highlights is lululemon’s selection of Black Friday specials. This year, the brand is bolstering its “We Made Too Much” section with great finds across all categories, including men’s, women’s, and accessories. Make sure to act quickly though; these once-a-year must-haves won’t last long.
Looking to make your shopping experience even sweeter? By starting a free-to-join lululemon membership, you can receive access to in-store exchanges on sale items, as well as the option to receive a refund to a gift card. Talk about a win-win!
If you aren’t sure where to start, check out a few of these great scores below, or browse through the full collection here.
lululemon Align™ T-Shirt (Women’s)
Original Price: $78
Base Pace High-Rise Running Tight 25” Leggings (Women’s)
Original Price: $98
GridLiner Fleece Hoodie (Men’s)
Original Price: $148
At Ease Short 7" (Men's)
Original Price: $78
On My Level Bucket Hat
Original Cost: $48
If you buy something from this post, we may earn a small commission.