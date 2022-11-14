Stun That Special Person on Your List With Lavish Winter Outerwear from lululemon
When Life Gives You (lulu)Lemons
This collection of winter outerwear from lululemon should be at the top of your list for potential gifts. Why? It checks all the boxes: practical, luxurious, and stylish. Every time your giftee puts their jacket or beanie on, they’ll be thinking of you.
As winter’s grasp gets closer, a down jacket — like these two — is essential for the cold months ahead. Both of these puff jackets have the basic features you’d expect – removable hood, interior pockets, and water repellency. What really sets them apart, though, is the goose down with a fill rating of 600. Any jacket that has a 550 or better fill rating keeps the wearer warm even in sub-zero temperatures.
Wunder Puff Long Jacket
Available in five colors
Wunder Puff Jacket
Available in five colors
Splurge on that special person with this lavish cotton and merino wool beanie. It's soft, lightweight, and has a tight knit that ensures a close and toasty warm fit.
Wool-Blend Ribbed Knit Beanie
Available in five colors
If you buy something from this post, we may earn a small commission.