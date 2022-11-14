Read it at Medium
MacKenzie Scott continued her epic run of no-strings-attached philanthropy over the past seven months, doling out nearly $2 billion to 343 organizations, she announced on Monday. In total, Scott has donated about $15 billion since her 2019 divorce from Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, which left her with a 25 percent stake in the e-commerce giant. (She divorced her second husband, Dan Jewett, this fall.) Scott’s announcement came the same day Bezos revealed plans to give away the majority of his fortune, though he offered few details and currently lags far behind Scott’s pace. The former couple’s net worths both tanked over the past year, since Amazon’s stock price has dropped 44 percent.