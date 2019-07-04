CHEAT SHEET
END OF AN ERA
MAD Magazine Is Leaving Newsstands and Ceasing Publication of Original Content
MAD Magazine appears to be scaling down after 67 years, with multiple reports Wednesday that the comedy magazine will be leaving newsstands after Issue #9 and ceasing publication of original content after Issue #10. MAD writer and artist David DeGrand confirmed the news Wednesday night on Twitter. Vulture reports that the magazine will recycle old content until their subscription obligation is fulfilled, before potentially shutting down altogether. DC Comics has yet to release an official statement. Former Editor Allie Goertz was laid off recently, and Senior Editor Dan Telfer announced his departure on July 2. An anonymous source told Vulture that the vast majority of the magazine’s staff was quietly let go last week. “Very few people even know this in-house even though it happened a full week ago, but the feeling among those who do is that MAD is dead,” the source was quoted as saying. Issue #9 of MAD will land on newsstands in early August.