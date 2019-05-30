1. Ad by Madda Fella
Madda Fella's Key West-Inspired Menswear Is Here for Adventurous Fathers
There are dads out there who leave an impression — whether by their legendary-level stories or ones others tell about them. And those dads are on the minds of the folks at Madda Fella, a Key West-inspired line of casual menswear designed to capture the essence of adventure and living in the present — especially now with Father’s Day approaching. Whether you’re dreaming of boating to a bar or docking for your date, Madda Fella’s menswear is a choice that fits the occasion. And right now, Scouted readers can save 20% on any order. Use code DB20 at checkout to trigger the discount. If you’re looking for elegant style that can handle a tropical adventure that also fits right in at a top beach restaurant, the Ernest Linen collection is full of great options, scaling the iconic and classic into adventure-ready tops. Or consider the Castaway collection, designed with a nautical vintage style in mind, like a beach regular’s worn-in pullover with a polished twist. Either collection pairs perfectly with Madda Fella’s faded, oil-washed tees or island shorts — every item enveloped by Key West’s styles and colors, exemplified pretty affectionately by the brand’s trove of reviewers. If your dad is a Key West dad or aspires to eventually be one, a few Madda Fella shirts and shorts are a great way to make him feel like he’s there even if he’s not.
