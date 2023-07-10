Madonna Breaks Silence Following Scary Stay in Hospital ICU
‘ROAD TO RECOVERY’
Pop legend Madonna has broken her silence following a harrowing bacterial infection that led to several days in the intensive care unit of a New York City hospital, writing that she is “on the road to recovery” after her release from the facility last week. The “Material Girl” singer added in a heartfelt Instagram post that she would be rescheduling the North American leg of her tour—but still planned to perform in Europe come October. She wrote that despite her illness, her thoughts immediately jumped first to her children and second to those who had bought tickets to her show. “I did not want to disappoint anyone who bought tickets for my tour,” she wrote. “I also didn’t want to let down the people who worked tirelessly with me over the last few months to create my show.” Shortly after Madonna’s hospitalization was reported, it became clear how serious the situation was—she was revived by Narcan after suffering septic shock and spent at least a night intubated.