Stepfather of Missing Houston Girl Now a Person of Interest: Police

The stepfather of a missing 4-year-old in Houston is now a person of interest, police said Tuesday. Sugar Land police told local news station FOX 26 that Darion Vence’s recollection of the night Maleah Davis went missing have been inconsistent. Vence claims Davis was abducted after he was ambushed, beaten, and knocked unconscious by three men on Friday night. Vence first claimed he walked to the hospital to treat his injuries after he woke up, but then said he was dropped off, according to authorities. Police are reportedly reviewing surveillance footage in the area around the hospital. Search efforts are also underway near Vence’s home.

Davis’ mother made an emotional plea this week, telling CBS she felt like she was in a “nightmare” since her daughter’s disappearance. Vence was reportedly driving to pick up Davis’ mother with Davis and his two-year-old son when he pulled over after hearing a “popping sound” from his car. Three men then allegedly approached his vehicle and knocked him unconscious. When Vence woke up, he claims his son was with him but Davis was gone.