    Man Charged in Deaths of 39 People Found Dead in a Truck Outside London

    Audrey McNamara

    Reporter

    Peter Nicholls/Reuters

    The driver of the truck in which 39 bodies were discovered outside London earlier this week has been charged with 39 counts of manslaughter. Maurice Robinson, 25, from Craigavon, Northern Ireland, allegedly drove the truck that originated from Zeebrugge, Belgium. In addition to the manslaughter charges, Robinson has also been charged with conspiracy to traffic people, conspiracy to assist unlawful immigration, and money laundering. Three other people have also been arrested on suspicion of manslaughter and human trafficking-related offenses in relation to the horrific discovery. British police have not released information on the identities of the victims or their causes of death, but are reportedly working with Vietnamese authorities to identify the deceased. “We cannot realistically speculate at this time about the nationalities of all of our deceased within that vehicle,” detective chief inspector Martin Pasmore of Essex Police said.

    Read it at CNN