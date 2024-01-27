CHEAT SHEET
    Man Who Walked on Airplane Wing Did it to ‘Protect Everyone’

    TRAPPED

    Edith Olmsted

    Breaking News Intern

    Jets of Mexican flag carrier airline Aeromexico are parked at Mexico City's Benito Juarez International Airport on January 30, 2023.

    DAVID GANNON/AFP via Getty Images

    Passengers on a delayed AeroMexico flight to Guatemala said a man who opened an emergency door and walked out on the wing of a plane did it “to protect everyone, with the support of everyone.” The AP reports at least 77 passengers signed a statement saying that they had been trapped in an aircraft on the tarmac at the Mexico City International Airport for four hours without ventilation or water. A statement from the airport said the passenger who opened the emergency door, stood on the wing, and then re-entered the plane, has been turned over to the police. Flight tracking services confirmed that the flight was delayed for four hours and 56 minutes, and an incident report confirmed much of what the passengers said in their statement.

