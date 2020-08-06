CHEAT SHEET
Suspect in Shooting at Seattle Protest Zone Faces First-Degree Murder Charge
A suspect in the June killing of a Seattle man in the Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone has been charged with first-degree murder. Seattle police identified the suspect, 18-year-old Marcel Levon Long, using “extremely high quality” surveillance footage. Long allegedly shot and killed Horace Lorenzo Anderson, 19, early in the morning on June 20. When police arrived at the scene, protesters said Anderson had already been taken to the hospital, where he died soon after arrival. As of Wednesday evening, Long had not been taken into custody. Anderson’s mother, Donnitta Sinclair Martin, filed a wrongful death claim against the city, alleging that city officials allowed a dangerous environment to develop.