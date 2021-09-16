Ex’s Sex Abuse Lawsuit Against Marilyn Manson Tossed
‘MAN THAT YOU FEAR’
A California judge ruled that the statute of limitations had expired in a lawsuit brought against Marilyn Manson by an ex-girlfriend, who alleged that the singer raped and sexually abused her throughout their relationship. The woman, named “Jane Doe” in the proceedings, said that the abuse began in 2011. Her complaint states that Manson, real name Brian Warner, used his fame to “exploit and victimize” her, withholding food and demanding “extremely frequent sex.”
Jane Doe stated in her suit that she had “repressed” the memories of the abuse until this February, when several women, including Evan Rachel Wood, came forward to publicly accuse Manson of physical and sexual abuse. Wood said he “brainwashed and manipulated [her] into submission” for years, beginning when she was a teenager. When the allegations surfaced, Manson responded by calling them “horrible distortions of reality.”
The judge in the Doe case ruled that the woman and her lawyers have 20 days to file a new complaint with new details or facts to get around the statute of limitations. Manson still faces sexual assault lawsuits from several other women—including actresses Wood and Esmé Bianco, model Ashley Morgan Smithline, and a former personal assistant, Ashley Walters.