Woman Accused of Hiring Hitman to Kill Ex-Hubby’s New Wife and Step-Daughter
A Pennsylvania woman has been arrested for allegedly trying to hire a hitman to kill her ex-husband’s current wife and her 13-year-old daughter. Marilyn Zhou, 56, allegedly traveled to Trenton, New Jersey, to put the plan into motion, where she unknowingly met with an undercover officer after authorities caught wind of her plan, according to the Mercer County Prosecutor's Office. She allegedly told the cop to kill the wife—and her daughter if she happened to be present. Zhao allegedly gave the officer photos of the woman, along with $21,000 to carry out the murder, with a promise to give him $20,000 more once he’d finished. She also gave him rubber gloves and a towel to help kill her, prosecutors say. She was arrested shortly after that meeting and charged with two counts of first-degree attempted murder and one count of third-degree money laundering.