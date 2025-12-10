Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s boyfriend just wants everyone to get along.

Brian Glenn, the White House correspondent for the pro-Trump network Real America’s Voice, urged President Donald Trump to reconsider his criticism of Greene, the MAGA die-hard who announced last month she was quitting Congress over her feud with the president.

The president had branded the Georgia congresswoman a “traitor” and withdrawn his endorsement of her after she broke with him on the cost-of-living crisis—which Trump insists isn’t real—and the Jeffrey Epstein files, which the president tried to suppress.

Those differences, however, shouldn’t be insurmountable, Glenn said in a new interview with The Washington Post.

Marjorie Taylor Greene’s boyfriend, Brian Glenn, said he feels like a little kid caught in the middle of a divorce. Kayla Bartkowski/Getty Images

“Like, what are you talking about, man? She’s one of your biggest supporters,” he said. “She differs on a couple of issues, but she’s still in your camp. She never left your camp!”

The rift caused Greene, 51, to consider quitting Congress “maybe a hundred times” before she announced on Nov. 21 that she refused to be a “battered wife” and was leaving effective Jan. 5, Glenn, 56, told the Post.

“I’m like the little divorced kid in the middle!” he said.

Glenn said he first spotted Greene at a Trump rally in 2022 and met her for the first time at an event later that year, when they were married to other people. They both initiated divorce proceedings and began publicly dating in early 2023.

Although they had a fair amount in common—including a love of guns, working out, and the band Nickelback—what really brought them together was their open love of Trump, who at the time was still a former president who had tried to overthrow an election.

“We both, 100 percent, were like, ‘This is the guy,’” Glenn told the Post. “It was like, ‘You’re doing what you do in Congress. And I’m doing what I’m doing in the media.’”

The article reveals some surprising facts about Glenn, like the fact that the Texan speaks to Greene in a “singsong whisper” that the Post dubbed his “Boyfriend Voice” and that he drinks chai lattes.

He also insists that his girlfriend, who until very recently was probably best known for her conspiracy theories and attack-dog politics, is “sweet and sincere” and has a “very gentle, almost angelic soul.”

Her split from Trump—whom Glenn says he still “loves”—has been difficult.

After Greene spoke candidly about the affordability crisis in November, Trump told a CNN reporter, “I don’t know what happened to Marjorie. She’s a nice woman, but I don’t know what happened. She’s lost her way, I think.”

Those comments “hurt,” Glenn told the Post.

President Trump called Marjorie Taylor Greene a “traitor” after she admitted that her constituents are struggling financially. Elijah Nouvelage/AFP via Getty Images

It was even more painful when Trump nicknamed her “Marjorie ‘Traitor’ Greene” and “Marjorie ‘Traitor’ Brown,” he added.

(As the president helpfully explained in a Truth Social post: “Green turns to Brown when there is ROT involved.”)

Truth Social/Donald J. Trump

But after laying low at the White House for the last couple of weeks and avoiding pressers with the president, Glenn has chosen a side in the divorce.

“I gotta go with ‘Mom’ here,” he said.